BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nine arrested in Livingston Parish for looting, curfew violations

Nine arrested in Livingston Parish for looting, curfew violations
Nine arrested in Livingston Parish for looting, curfew violations(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By WAFB Staff WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reports nine people have been arrested for curfew violations and looting.

The following people have been arrested:

R Parker: Looting, ‘Hold’ for judge, Poss Drug Paraphernalia

R Parker: Looting, ‘Hold’ for judge, Poss Drug Paraphernalia
R Parker: Looting, ‘Hold’ for judge, Poss Drug Paraphernalia(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sean Guffy: Curfew viol, Distribution Sch 1, Poss of Drug Para

Sean Guffy: Curfew viol, Distribution Sch 1, Poss of Drug Para
Sean Guffy: Curfew viol, Distribution Sch 1, Poss of Drug Para(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

James Page: Curfew viol, theft of motor vehicle

James Page: Curfew viol, theft of motor vehicle
James Page: Curfew viol, theft of motor vehicle(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Kailand Gaines: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, Illegal weapons/CDS, Monetary Instr Abuse, Poss of drug paraphernalia

Kailand Gaines: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, Illegal weapons/CDS, Monetary Instr Abuse, Poss of drug...
Kailand Gaines: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, Illegal weapons/CDS, Monetary Instr Abuse, Poss of drug paraphernalia(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Robert Brewer: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minors

Robert Brewer: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minors
Robert Brewer: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minors(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Dusty Elam: Curfew viol, Felon in poss of firearm, License plate, tail lamp, ins required, drug para

Dusty Elam: Curfew viol, Felon in poss of firearm, License plate, tail lamp, ins required, drug...
Dusty Elam: Curfew viol, Felon in poss of firearm, License plate, tail lamp, ins required, drug para(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ashley Miller: Looting, Curfew, Ward 2 Hold

Ashley Miller: Looting, Curfew, Ward 2 Hold
Ashley Miller: Looting, Curfew, Ward 2 Hold(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Samara Rousse: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minor

Samara Rousse: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minor
Samara Rousse: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minor(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Abigail Hanger: Curfew viol, Poss marijuana, Poss Sch 2, Drug Para

Abigail Hanger: Curfew viol, Poss marijuana, Poss Sch 2, Drug Para
Abigail Hanger: Curfew viol, Poss marijuana, Poss Sch 2, Drug Para(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

In a Facebook post Sheriff Jason Ard said, “If you think you’re gonna loot, you think you’re gonna run around & steal things - you will go to jail. And, you will sit in jail until we have time to deal with you. Do not come to Livingston Parish to steal or commit any kind of crime. I have deputies here from all over the state helping my deputies. Zero tolerance!”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Heavy congestion on westbound Interstate-10 in Metairie already was apparent Saturday before 7...
Traffic heavy in both directions on I-10 from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida evacuations pick up

Latest News

A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Searches, sorrow in wake of Ida’s destructive, deadly floods
People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
New Orleans will get power back soon; some places will be dark for weeks
St. Helena Parish largely in the dark; shelters and PODs set up to help residents
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
5 nursing home evacuees die under squalid conditions in Tangipahoa Parish, officials say