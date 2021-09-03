Nine arrested in Livingston Parish for looting, curfew violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reports nine people have been arrested for curfew violations and looting.

The following people have been arrested:

R Parker: Looting, ‘Hold’ for judge, Poss Drug Paraphernalia

Sean Guffy: Curfew viol, Distribution Sch 1, Poss of Drug Para

James Page: Curfew viol, theft of motor vehicle

Kailand Gaines: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, Illegal weapons/CDS, Monetary Instr Abuse, Poss of drug paraphernalia

Robert Brewer: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minors

Dusty Elam: Curfew viol, Felon in poss of firearm, License plate, tail lamp, ins required, drug para

Ashley Miller: Looting, Curfew, Ward 2 Hold

Samara Rousse: Curfew viol, PWITD 1, PWITD 2, CDS in pres of minor

Abigail Hanger: Curfew viol, Poss marijuana, Poss Sch 2, Drug Para

In a Facebook post Sheriff Jason Ard said, “If you think you’re gonna loot, you think you’re gonna run around & steal things - you will go to jail. And, you will sit in jail until we have time to deal with you. Do not come to Livingston Parish to steal or commit any kind of crime. I have deputies here from all over the state helping my deputies. Zero tolerance!”

