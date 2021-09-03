One-on-One with White House advisor Cedric Richmond on his role as point person on Ida relief efforts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Joe Biden has tapped a New Orleanian to lead the Hurricane Ida relief effort. Ida devastated communities in Greater New Orleans.

Biden said his senior advisor Cedric Richmond is the point-person for relief efforts. Richmond resigned his congressional seat to join Biden’s administration. He represented New Orleans, portions of Jefferson Parish, and parts of Baton Rouge in Congress.

FOX 8 News spoke one-on-one with Richmond about the new role he will play in the Ida recovery in his home state.

“To make sure that we’re being responsive to the actual needs on the ground, not what people need in theory but what people actually need,” said Richmond. “And the way I find that you do that is you talk to those local elected officials who have a responsibility of meeting those needs and who are hearing those requests. That’s why I think you see us acting so quickly and today I think one of the best examples is the president announcing today and calling out the insurance companies on denying additional living expenses because of really fine print in the clauses that it wasn’t a mandatory evacuation, it was a voluntary evacuation. We think that, that is wrong, we think that, that hurts people who are suffering from Ida who are in hotels.”

Biden said earlier in the day he is calling on private insurers to reimburse their customers for temporary living expenses as people fled their homes as a powerful storm approached southeast Louisiana.

“We can all understand why folks felt safest leaving their homes and going elsewhere out of the path of the devastating storm. No one, no one fled this killer storm because they were looking for a vacation or a road trip, they were able to stay in a hotel. They left their homes because they felt it was flee or risk death, there’s nothing voluntary about that, so I’m calling on private insurance companies right now, at this critical moment to don’t hide behind the fine print and technicality. Do your job, keep your commitments that you ensure, do the right thing, and pay your policyholders what you owe them to cover the cost of temporary in the midst of a natural disaster,” said Biden.

Richmond and the president said the administration is working to get much-needed fuel supplies to the area.

“Gasoline is a good example. I think that it is a burden, a chore, nearly impossible to get gas, so we’re doing a number of things to improve the availability of gas at the pump,” said Richmond. " We are pushing CEOs to get power on because we know how important that is.”

