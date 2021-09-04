City of New Orleans offers transportation to state shelters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to continued power outages and service interruptions in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida, the City of New Orleans will began to offer transportation services to residents who wish to temporarily leave to stay at a state run shelter.

Entergy New Orleans estimates power will be fully restored to Orleans Parish by Wednesday, September 8.

Residents who do not have any other mode of transportation to get to a public shelter in Northern Louisiana or a neighboring state may utilize this City service beginning 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 4 operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Go to one of the 12 RTA pickup locations:

Treme Recreation Center, 900 Villere St.

Cut Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.

Gernon Brown Recreation Center, 1001 Harrison Ave.

Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, 4300 St. Claude

John P. Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center 5601 Read Blvd.

Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad Ave.

Central City Senior Center, 2101 Phillip St.

Engine 4 Fire House, 6900 Downman Road

Arthur Monday Rec Center, 1111 Newton St.

Level Up Campaign, 1123 Lamanche St.

RTA buses will bring you from pickup points to the Convention Center where you will go through a registration process. Coach buses will also bring you to the shelters as well.

Residents who live in senior complexes will be able to board a bus directly from their residence. If you live in a senior housing complex and want access to shelter transportation, call 3-1-1.

Pet owners will be able to bring pets to be housed in an animal shelter near the shelter where you will stay. Service animals can remain with owners. If you are riding an RTA bus to get to the Convention Center your pet must be in a carrier or on a leash.

Please limit luggage to one carry-on size bag, along with medical, diaper bags, and other necessary personal items.

Masks will be required.

For more infomation, text LAShelter to 898211 or call 2-1-1.

