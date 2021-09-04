Coast Guard reopens Lower Mississippi River to all vessels, after wires from fallen Avondale tower cleared

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Lower Mississippi River has been reopened to all vessel traffic in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the Coast Guard announced Saturday (Sept. 4).

Capt. Will Watson, the branch’s captain of the port for New Orleans, deemed the waterway safe for all marine traffic after the successful removal of several downed power lines that had been obstructing traffic near Avondale, where an important transmission tower was blown over by the Category 4 storm’s 150-mph winds. The tower fell near mile marker 106.5.

Vessels operating on the river between mile markers 108 to 167.5 need to maintain the slowest safe speed when in the vicinity of continuing salves operations. Tow sizes will be limited to 36 barges southbound and 42 barges northbound, with six wide being the maximum allowed, the Coast Guard said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.