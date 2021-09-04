Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana issued updated and detailed restoration maps Saturday afternoon (Sept. ) for the East and West banks of Jefferson Parish.
Green: Restored
Purple: Majority restored by Sept. 5
Blue: Majority restored by Sept. 6
Brown: Majority restored by Sept. 7
Orange: Majority restored by Sept. 8
