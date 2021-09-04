BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the East Bank of Jefferson Parish.(Entergy Louisiana)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana issued updated and detailed restoration maps Saturday afternoon (Sept. ) for the East and West banks of Jefferson Parish.

Green: Restored

Purple: Majority restored by Sept. 5

Blue: Majority restored by Sept. 6

Brown: Majority restored by Sept. 7

Orange: Majority restored by Sept. 8

Entergy Louisiana's updated power restoration map for the West Bank of Jefferson Parish, as of...
Entergy Louisiana's updated power restoration map for the West Bank of Jefferson Parish, as of Sept. 4.(Entergy Louisiana)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Heavy congestion on westbound Interstate-10 in Metairie already was apparent Saturday before 7...
Traffic heavy in both directions on I-10 from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida evacuations pick up
Hurricane Ida's forecast track at 10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

Latest News

FILE photo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 'Operation Blue Roof' program
How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes
The JPSO said 20-year-old Walter Sippio of New Orleans was arrested Friday (Sept. 4) in...
New Orleans man booked with murder after surrendering in Metairie gas station fatal shooting, JPSO says
Cleco said Saturday (Sept. 4) that power had been restored to 73 percent of customers in St....
Progress: Cleco says power restored to 73 percent of customers in St. Tammany Parish, 47 percent in Washington
The Lower Mississippi River has been reopened to all vessel traffic in the wake of Hurricane...
Coast Guard reopens Lower Mississippi River to all vessels, after wires from fallen Avondale tower cleared