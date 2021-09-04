Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Louisiana issued updated and detailed restoration maps Saturday afternoon (Sept. ) for the East and West banks of Jefferson Parish.

Green: Restored

Purple: Majority restored by Sept. 5

Blue: Majority restored by Sept. 6

Brown: Majority restored by Sept. 7

Orange: Majority restored by Sept. 8

Entergy Louisiana's updated power restoration map for the West Bank of Jefferson Parish, as of Sept. 4. (Entergy Louisiana)

