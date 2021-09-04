BBB Accredited Business
How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes

Call 1-888-766-3258 or visit the link in the story below to sign up
FILE photo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 'Operation Blue Roof' program
FILE photo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 'Operation Blue Roof' program(KPLC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin Operation Blue Roof for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, Sept. 1 by Governor John Bel Edwards. St. Helena Parish was added to the list of eligible parishes on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Eligible Parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Jefferson
  • LaFourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne

To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or visit blueroof.us.

