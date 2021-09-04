LSU opens their 2021 season at the historic Rose Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s finally here. LSU’s 2021 season kicks off tonight at the historic Rose Bowl against UCLA.

You can watch the game on FOX 8 tonight at 7:30 p.m. Also, live stream: Fox Sports App and fubo TV.

Play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and former NFL quarter back and analyst Brock Huard will be on the call for Saturday’s game.

UCLA got a leg up on the Tigers by playing last weekend against Hawaii. The Bruins crushed the Rainbow Warriors, 44-10.

LSU finished the 2020 season with an underwhelming 5-5 record. But, the Tigers ended on a high note with back-to-back wins over Florida and Ole Miss.

Max Johnson was the starting quarterback in both those winning contest. The Georgia native will be under center tonight in Pasadena.

Quarterback Myles Brennan will miss the game with a left arm injury suffered in a freak fishing trip accident. Brennan could return later in the season.

LSU is favored by three points over UCLA.

