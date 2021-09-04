New Orleans man booked with murder after surrendering in Metairie gas station fatal shooting, JPSO says

METAIRIE (WVUE) - A 20-year-old New Orleans man was booked with second-degree murder Friday (Sept. 3), after admitting he fatally shot another motorist he cut in front of a Metairie gas station line, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

The arrest of Walter Sippio was announced at a Saturday news conference. As detectives were searching for Sippio’s vehicle Friday night, Lopinto said the suspect surrendered himself and the gun believed used to kill 36-year-old Dwayne Nosacka of Metairie. The fatal shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. at a Chevron fuel station at 2301 Clearview Pkwy.

The JPSO said multiple witnesses saw a white minivan driven by Sippio cut in front of a long line of unhappy customers waiting to fuel vehicles and gas cans at the station.

Lines have been long and tempers short amid a regional fuel shortage caused by Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Louisiana supply lines. After Sippio’s brazen intrusion into the line Friday afternoon, Nosacka stepped out of his vehicle to confront him, Lopinto said. After a heated argument, Sippio returned to his vehicle to retrieve a gun.

“This was a verbal altercation that he decided to take to another level,” Lopinto said.

According to witnesses and other evidence, Sippio pointed his gun and shot Nosacka one time in the chest, then fled the scene. Nosacka was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive his wound.

“Once (Sippio) pointed the gun, the victim put his hands up like to say, ‘What, you’re going to shoot me now?’” Lopinto said. “And that’s what he did.”

Sippio faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if convicted on the second-degree murder allegation.

