NOPD sergeant suspended, issued summons after beating fellow officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Department sergeant was placed on emergency suspension and issued a court summons Friday (Sept. 3), after allegedly beating a fellow officer from his district.

The NOPD said Sgt. Charles Hoffacker stands accused of simple battery against an unidentified officer he allegedly attacked around 10 a.m. in or near the Harrah’s New Orleans downtown casino. The department said the other officer sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Both officers are assigned to the NOPD’s Eighth District, policing the French Quarter and Central Business District, department spokesman Gary Scheets said. The cause of the altercation was not disclosed.

The NOPD said Hoffacker was detained at the scene. He was issued a municipal court summons for simple battery and placed on emergency suspension, Scheets said.

Hoffacker, who has gained local acclaim as a painter and multi-media artist, is a 17-year veteran of the department, according to his art studio website. His previous assignments have included detective roles in the Homicide division and a sniper role with the Special Operations Division, or SWAT unit.

The incident is being investigated by the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau, Scheets said.

