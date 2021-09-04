Progress: Cleco says power restored to 73 percent of customers in St. Tammany Parish, 47 percent in Washington

PINEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Cleco announced progress Saturday (Sept. 4) in its struggle to restore power to customers in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The energy company said power has been restored to 73 percent of customers in St. Tammany Parish, and to 47 percent of customers in Washington Parish.

The company also provided estimated times of restoration (ETRs) for the following neighborhoods:

St. Tammany Parish

Covington ETRs as of Saturday, Sept. 4:

Robinhood 7-8 days

Riverwood 8-10 days

Covington Country Club 4-5 days

Lee Rd. 8-10 days

White Chapel Rd. 4-5 days

Sunshine Ave. 8-10 days

Oak River 8-10 days

River Parc 8-10 days

Tammany Hills 8-10 days

Madisonville ETRs as of Saturday, Sept. 4

Del Oaks 8-10 days

Mandeville ETRs as of Saturday, Sept. 4

Marigny Trace 2-4 days

Colbert St. 2-4 days

Old Golden Shores 4 days

Brookside Dr. 8-10 days

Lacombe as of Saturday, Sept. 4 (ETR is 2-4 days)

Laura Oaks

Blackwell Dr. area

Hwy 190 West of Ponchartrain

Autumn Haven

Beau Village

Hwy 190 Thompson St.

Jackson St.

