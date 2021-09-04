Progress: Cleco says power restored to 73 percent of customers in St. Tammany Parish, 47 percent in Washington
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Cleco announced progress Saturday (Sept. 4) in its struggle to restore power to customers in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The energy company said power has been restored to 73 percent of customers in St. Tammany Parish, and to 47 percent of customers in Washington Parish.
The company also provided estimated times of restoration (ETRs) for the following neighborhoods:
St. Tammany Parish
Covington ETRs as of Saturday, Sept. 4:
- Robinhood 7-8 days
- Riverwood 8-10 days
- Covington Country Club 4-5 days
- Lee Rd. 8-10 days
- White Chapel Rd. 4-5 days
- Sunshine Ave. 8-10 days
- Oak River 8-10 days
- River Parc 8-10 days
- Tammany Hills 8-10 days
Madisonville ETRs as of Saturday, Sept. 4
- Del Oaks 8-10 days
Mandeville ETRs as of Saturday, Sept. 4
- Marigny Trace 2-4 days
- Colbert St. 2-4 days
- Old Golden Shores 4 days
- Brookside Dr. 8-10 days
Lacombe as of Saturday, Sept. 4 (ETR is 2-4 days)
- Laura Oaks
- Blackwell Dr. area
- Hwy 190 West of Ponchartrain
- Autumn Haven
- Beau Village
- Hwy 190 Thompson St.
- Jackson St.
