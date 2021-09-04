St. Charles Parish lifts mandatory evacuation order; returning residents advised to bring supplies for at least a week

HAHNVILLE (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish rescinded its mandatory evacuation order Saturday (Sept. 4) at 7 a.m., clearing the way for residents to return in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell lifted the order, but advised returning residents to use caution on roadways that still have storm debris and power lines piled along the shoulders. Residents also are advised not to return without bringing enough supplies to sustain themselves for at least a week, including food, water, ice and fuel.

Power restoration to the parish still is expected to take 4-6 weeks, officials said.

Information on which businesses are open in St. Charles can be found here.

Issues with severage or obstructions should be reported to the parish’s emergency operations center at (985) 783-5050. There is only one line open, so callers are encouraged to redial if the line continues ringing, officials said. The same instruction pertains to a single line providing general information from the parish at (985) 783-5000, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

