BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Charles Parish lifts mandatory evacuation order; returning residents advised to bring supplies for at least a week

St. Charles Parish has opened two shelters of 'last resort' on Sunday, Aug. 29.
St. Charles Parish has opened two shelters of 'last resort' on Sunday, Aug. 29.(St. Charles Parish government)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAHNVILLE (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish rescinded its mandatory evacuation order Saturday (Sept. 4) at 7 a.m., clearing the way for residents to return in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell lifted the order, but advised returning residents to use caution on roadways that still have storm debris and power lines piled along the shoulders. Residents also are advised not to return without bringing enough supplies to sustain themselves for at least a week, including food, water, ice and fuel.

Power restoration to the parish still is expected to take 4-6 weeks, officials said.

Information on which businesses are open in St. Charles can be found here.

Issues with severage or obstructions should be reported to the parish’s emergency operations center at (985) 783-5050. There is only one line open, so callers are encouraged to redial if the line continues ringing, officials said. The same instruction pertains to a single line providing general information from the parish at (985) 783-5000, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Heavy congestion on westbound Interstate-10 in Metairie already was apparent Saturday before 7...
Traffic heavy in both directions on I-10 from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida evacuations pick up
Hurricane Ida's forecast track at 10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

Latest News

09/04 Saturday Morning News
09/04 Saturday Morning News
President Joe Biden walked a LaPlace neighborhood to meet residents whose property was damaged...
President Biden met Hurricane Ida victims in a Laplace neighborhood; residents say they need help
The City of New Orleans will began to offer transportation services to residents who wish to...
City of New Orleans offers transportation to state shelters
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Searches, sorrow in wake of Ida’s destructive, deadly floods