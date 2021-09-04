BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Dry skies this weekend; still hot

Highs will climb into the low 90s.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The good news for the upcoming weekend is dry skies will allow recovery efforts to be full speed ahead. The bad news is the abundance of sunshine will keep it rather hot.

Highs for your Saturday and Sunday will climb into the low 90s in most areas. Although humidity values are a bit lower, the heat is still a concern. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today and that will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

Rain chances do return to the forecast by next week as a cold front drops down from the north drawing some tropical moisture up to us from the Gulf. Right now the National Hurricane Center is highlighting the central and western Gulf for a low chance of development because of this feature. Most models aren’t all that excited on development but they do bring increased rain chances for a period of this week.

