City of New Orleans coordinates with rideshare companies to provide free rides for essential resources

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mayor’s Office of Transportation has worked with rideshare companies Uber and Lyft to offer free rides to New Orleans residents to access critical resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Lyft will offer two free rides, up to $20 value each, to users now through September 14 to get to any storm related resources around town. Use the code IDARELIEF21 to access the offer.

Uber will offer two free rides, up to $25 value each, for up to 1000 residents to get to any storm related resources. Use code IDARELIEF2021 to access this offer.

Locations include the following where food, water, supplies, and/or shelter transportation are being offered:

Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St)

Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave.)

Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave.)

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude Ave.)

John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave.)

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.)

Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad Ave.)

Joe W. Brown Park, (5475 Read Blvd.)

Mahalia Jackson Auditorium, (1451 Basin St.)

Skelly Park, (2515 Vespasian Blvd.)

Wesley Barrow Stadium, (6500 Press Dr.)

Life Transformation Community Center, (8606 Marks St.)

Arthur Monday Center (1111 Newton St.)

St. Roch Park (1800 St. Roch Ave.)

Harmony Oaks (2514 Washington Ave.)

McDonogh 35 (4000 Cadillac St.)

For more information visit Lyft or Uber.

