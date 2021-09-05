BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Cleco says 79 percent of customers have power restored in St. Tammany Parish, nearly half in Washington Parish

Cleco said Sunday (Sept. 4) power has been restored to 79 percent of customers in St. Tammany...
Cleco said Sunday (Sept. 4) power has been restored to 79 percent of customers in St. Tammany Parish and to 49 percent of customers in Washington Parish since Hurricane Ida struck one week ago.(Credit: KALB)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Approximately 79 percent of customers in St. Tammany Parish and 49 percent of customers in Washington Parish have had power restored as of Sunday morning (Sept. 4), Cleco officials announced.

The utility company advised customers still waiting for power restoration that if they don’t see Cleco personnel working in their neighborhood, it does not mean their area is not advancing toward restoration. Energy grids are heavily interconnected, so work being performed blocks or miles away could assist restoration for other locations.

“We understand the challenges that being without electricity can bring,” said Clint Robichaux, Cleco’s manager of distribution operations support. “We ask for, and appreciate, our customers’ patience and understanding during these challenging times.”

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Cleco reported that 76,612 of its 96,974 customers in St. Tammany Parish had power restored one week after Hurricane Ida. In Washington Parish, 394 of Cleco’s 799 customers had power restored.

For the most updated information available, Cleco advises customers to follow the company’s Facebook page (@ClecoPower) or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Hurricane Ida 10 p.m. advisory
Ida now a Category 2 storm, slowly crawling north
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish

Latest News

Entergy officials said Sunday (Sept. 4) that power has been restored to approximately 39...
Entergy says power restored to 39 percent of New Orleans customers; work continues throughout city and state
Orleans Parish residents in need of Hurricane Ida resources should text NOLAREADY to 77295 for...
Orleans Parish locations Sunday for cooling, charging, supplies and FEMA assistance
Residents in Grand Isle assess the damage after Hurricane Ida
Residents in Grand Isle assess the damage after Hurricane Ida
City of New Orleans provides transportation to state run shelters
City of New Orleans provides transportation to state run shelters