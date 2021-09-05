Cleco says 79 percent of customers have power restored in St. Tammany Parish, nearly half in Washington Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Approximately 79 percent of customers in St. Tammany Parish and 49 percent of customers in Washington Parish have had power restored as of Sunday morning (Sept. 4), Cleco officials announced.

The utility company advised customers still waiting for power restoration that if they don’t see Cleco personnel working in their neighborhood, it does not mean their area is not advancing toward restoration. Energy grids are heavily interconnected, so work being performed blocks or miles away could assist restoration for other locations.

“We understand the challenges that being without electricity can bring,” said Clint Robichaux, Cleco’s manager of distribution operations support. “We ask for, and appreciate, our customers’ patience and understanding during these challenging times.”

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Cleco reported that 76,612 of its 96,974 customers in St. Tammany Parish had power restored one week after Hurricane Ida. In Washington Parish, 394 of Cleco’s 799 customers had power restored.

For the most updated information available, Cleco advises customers to follow the company’s Facebook page (@ClecoPower) or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com

