Eight more senior living sites deemed unfit, 5 deaths are under investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans conducted wellness checks at multiple senior living centers which resulted in evacuating eight facilities that were deemed unfit for occupancy.

The complexes evacuated were:

Peace Lake Towers in New Orleans East

St. John Berchman in Gentilly

St. Martin Manor in the Warehouse District

Nazareth Inn 1 & 2 in New Orleans East (one death)

Flint Goodridge Apartments in Milan (two deaths)

Christopher Inn in the Marigny (one death)

“I am deeply concerned to have seen the conditions of these private apartment facilities where some of our most elderly and vulnerable community members reside,” said New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

On Friday a death was reported at the Annunciation Inn in the Seventh Ward and Renaissance Place in Algiers. The city ordered a evacuation for those places as well.

New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) went to do a wellness check at a senior living facility called Renaissance Towers. It was determined that the post-storm conditions were not safe for ongoing occupancy.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/r7PsXXVcB2 — New Orleans Health Department (@nolahealthdept) September 4, 2021

Evacuated residents have been looked at by medical professionals and have been taken to facilities appropriate for their conditions. Some have been taken to shelters in North Louisiana and others taken to hospitals for treatment.

