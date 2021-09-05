BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Eight more senior living sites deemed unfit, 5 deaths are under investigation

Eight more senior living sites deemed unfit, 5 deaths are under investigation
Eight more senior living sites deemed unfit, 5 deaths are under investigation(NO Health Department)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans conducted wellness checks at multiple senior living centers which resulted in evacuating eight facilities that were deemed unfit for occupancy.

The complexes evacuated were:

  • Peace Lake Towers in New Orleans East
  • St. John Berchman in Gentilly
  • St. Martin Manor in the Warehouse District
  • Nazareth Inn 1 & 2 in New Orleans East (one death)
  • Flint Goodridge Apartments in Milan (two deaths)
  • Christopher Inn in the Marigny (one death)

“I am deeply concerned to have seen the conditions of these private apartment facilities where some of our most elderly and vulnerable community members reside,” said New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

On Friday a death was reported at the Annunciation Inn in the Seventh Ward and Renaissance Place in Algiers. The city ordered a evacuation for those places as well.

Evacuated residents have been looked at by medical professionals and have been taken to facilities appropriate for their conditions. Some have been taken to shelters in North Louisiana and others taken to hospitals for treatment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Heavy congestion on westbound Interstate-10 in Metairie already was apparent Saturday before 7...
Traffic heavy in both directions on I-10 from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida evacuations pick up
Hurricane Ida's forecast track at 10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

Latest News

The City of New Orleans coordinates with rideshare companies to provide free rides to essential...
City of New Orleans coordinates with rideshare companies to provide free rides for essential resources
FILE photo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 'Operation Blue Roof' program
How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes
Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Sgt. Charles Hoffacker, an NOPD detective and artist, lost painting and supplies in a Mid-City...
NOPD sergeant suspended, issued summons after beating fellow officer