Man found fatally shot Saturday night in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man was found shot to death Saturday night (Sept. 4) in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

NOPD homicide investigators were called after officers responding to a report of gunfire in the 8500 block of North I-10 Service Road found a man with multiple gunshot wounds just before 10:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

