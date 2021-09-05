BBB Accredited Business
NOFD battles fire at a thrift store

The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in New Orleans East Sunday. (Source:...
The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in New Orleans East Sunday. (Source: NOFD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOFD received a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire in a building located at St. Claude and Andry St. at 6:22 p.m.

NOFD arrived on the scene of a one-story brick commercial structure located at 5422 St. Claude Ave. at 6:27 p.m. Firefighters found black smoke coming from the roof line of the St. Claude Outlet. A second alarm was called at 6:36 p.m.

The thrift store was closed at the time and no one was on scene when firefighters arrived. The fire started towards the middle of the store and sustained heavy damage to the structure and stored items.

The fire was under control at 7:38 p.m. There were injuries reported and cause of the fire is under investigation.

