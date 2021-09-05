Orleans Parish locations Sunday for cooling, charging, supplies and FEMA assistance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish residents in need of Hurricane Ida recovery assistance are encouraged to text NOLAREADY to 77295 to get updates or visit the city’s website. But for Sunday (Sept. 5), the following locations are offering assistance including cooling locations, charging stations, water and FEMA assistance from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.:

City Park, Gernon Brown Recreation Center, 1001 Harrison Ave.

Gert Town, Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad Ave.

Irish Channel, Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.

Milneburg, Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.

New Orleans East, Joe W. Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd.

English Turn, Cut Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.

St. Claude-Bywater, Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave.

Treme, Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St.

Algiers, drive-through supply distribution at Skelly Park, 2515 Vespasian Blvd.

Pontchartrain Park, drive-through supply distribution at Wesley Barrow Stadium, 6500 Press Dr.

Mahalia Jackson Auditorium, drive-through supply distribution, 1419 Basin St.

Central City, drive-through supply distribution (Noon-6 p.m.), Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

