BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Orleans Parish locations Sunday for cooling, charging, supplies and FEMA assistance

Orleans Parish residents in need of Hurricane Ida resources should text NOLAREADY to 77295 for...
Orleans Parish residents in need of Hurricane Ida resources should text NOLAREADY to 77295 for updates.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish residents in need of Hurricane Ida recovery assistance are encouraged to text NOLAREADY to 77295 to get updates or visit the city’s website. But for Sunday (Sept. 5), the following locations are offering assistance including cooling locations, charging stations, water and FEMA assistance from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.:

  • City Park, Gernon Brown Recreation Center, 1001 Harrison Ave.
  • Gert Town, Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad Ave.
  • Irish Channel, Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.
  • Milneburg, Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Ave.
  • New Orleans East, Joe W. Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd.
  • English Turn, Cut Off Recreation Center, 6600 Belgrade St.
  • St. Claude-Bywater, Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave.
  • Treme, Treme Recreation Center, 900 N. Villere St.
  • Algiers, drive-through supply distribution at Skelly Park, 2515 Vespasian Blvd.
  • Pontchartrain Park, drive-through supply distribution at Wesley Barrow Stadium, 6500 Press Dr.
  • Mahalia Jackson Auditorium, drive-through supply distribution, 1419 Basin St.
  • Central City, drive-through supply distribution (Noon-6 p.m.), Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Hurricane Ida 10 p.m. advisory
Ida now a Category 2 storm, slowly crawling north
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
‘Sobering and uninhabitable;’ First looks at Grand Isle, pummeled by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Residents in Grand Isle assess the damage after Hurricane Ida
Residents in Grand Isle assess the damage after Hurricane Ida
City of New Orleans provides transportation to state run shelters
City of New Orleans provides transportation to state run shelters
Uber and Lyft offering free rides to essential resources after Ida
Uber and Lyft offering free rides to essential resources after Ida
The City of New Orleans coordinates with rideshare companies to provide free rides to essential...
City of New Orleans coordinates with rideshare companies to provide free rides for essential resources