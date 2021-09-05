SeaWorld dolphin rescued in Hurricane Ida storm surge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida left a huge impact on both people and animals in its path. Emergency service workers worked long hours to make sure people had proper care and support for people displaced by the hurricane.

To make sure animals weren’t displaced, SeaWorld Rescue partnered with NOAA Fisheries, Audubon Aquarium’s Coastal Wildlife Network, Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Dauphin Island Sea Lab and the National Marine Mammal Foundation have been working hard to make sure were safe.

With increased water levels and storm surge, live marine mammals can become stranded on land or be washed into inland waterways, lakes, canals and levees.

A team of highly trained responders from SeaWorld were able to successfully rescue a bottlenose dolphin that was found swimming in a small pond about 9-11 ft. deep in Slidell.

A team of responders were able to evaluate the animal, confirm it was in good health and safely transported it back into the Gulf.

The successful effort was a result of great coordination and monitoring of the animals need to make sure the dolphin was safely returned to its natural habitat.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.