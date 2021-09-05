BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Slidell Police Department help rescue dolphin after Hurricane Ida’s storm surge

STPSO assisted with rescuing a dolphin that was trapped in a canal due to Hurricane Ida's Storm...
STPSO assisted with rescuing a dolphin that was trapped in a canal due to Hurricane Ida's Storm Surge.(STPSO)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dolphin was in a canal during Hurricane Ida and was rescued Sunday morning.

Slidell Police Department, SeaWorld Rescue partnered with NOAA Fisheries, Audubon Aquarium’s Coastal Wildlife Network, Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Dauphin Island Sea Lab and the National Marine Mammal Foundation came out to help assist with the rescue.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office assisted today with the rescue of a dolphin which was trapped in a canal in the Oak Harbor area following Hurricane Ida. The dolphin was transported to a marine facility in Mississippi, where its health will be evaluated before it is eventually released back into the wild.

Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021

A team of highly trained responders from SeaWorld were able to successfully rescue a bottlenose dolphin that was found swimming in a small pond about 9-11 ft. deep in Slidell.

***Update "Operation free Flipper"*** After The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Seaworld, Audubon Nature Institute...

Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021

A team of responders were able to evaluate the animal, confirm it was in good health and safely transported it back into the Gulf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Hurricane Ida 10 p.m. advisory
Ida now a Category 2 storm, slowly crawling north
Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Fairly strong cold possible late week
Storms likely to start the week
Locations are being set up for Hurricane Ida victims to be fed.
Meal, other types of distribution sites set up for Ida victims
The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday (Sept. 5) reported the 13th death officially...
Elderly New Orleans man is 13th life claimed by Ida, state health department says
State Fire Marshal’s assessment of homes underway following Hurricane Ida