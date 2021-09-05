BBB Accredited Business
State Fire Marshal’s assessment of homes underway following Hurricane Ida

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has assessed around 45,000 homes in the week following Hurricane Ida, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sunday.

Ida made landfall on Sunday, Aug. 29, devastating large portions of Southeast Louisiana.

Of the homes the Fire Marshal’s Office has assessed so far, 7,000 received major damage from Ida, and 1,900 were totally destroyed.

However, the Fire Marshal’s Office still has more homes to survey.

“There are many, many more residences to be assessed,” Edwards said.

Edwards spoke Sunday afternoon in St. James Parish after touring St. James and Assumption parishes.

St. James is one of five parishes that remain completely without power. St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Lafourche, and Terrebonne are the others.

At the time Edwards spoke Sunday afternoon, 597,371 customers remained without power - down from a peak of 1.1 million after Ida.

There are 30,000 linemen from 32 states working to restore power in Louisiana.

Edwards also said 3,560 residents are being sheltered in 23 shelters across the state.

  • Hurricane-affected residents needing shelter may text “lashelter: to 898211 or call 211.
  • Residents living in Hurricane Ida-affected parishes may pregister for DSNAP HERE. Test “ladsnap” to 898211 for more information.

