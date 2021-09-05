BBB Accredited Business
Two-alarm fire causes heavy damage to St. Claude Avenue thrift store

A two-alarm fire Saturday (Sept. 4) caused extensive damage to a St. Claude Avenue thrift store...
A two-alarm fire Saturday (Sept. 4) caused extensive damage to a St. Claude Avenue thrift store in the Lower 9th Ward.(Courtesy of New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire Saturday (Sept. 4) caused extensive damage to a St. Claude Avenue thrift store in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The fire at the St. Claude Warehouse Outlet at 5422 St. Claude Ave. first was reported at 6:22 p.m., the NOFD said. The first fire company arrived five minutes later and sounded a second alarm for more assistance at 6:36 p.m. It took 16 fire units and 44 firefighters to bring the blaze under control at 7:38 p.m.

No injuries were reported by the NOFD.

The department said firefighters arrived to find black smoke billowing from the roofline of the one-story, brick building. The store was closed and unoccupied at the time. But the NOFD said the fire appeared to have started near the middle of the store, causing heavy damage to the building and the inventory of items inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the NOFD said.

