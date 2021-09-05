Zack: Dry heat continues for now; rain chances return this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dry and hot weather will last one more day before rain chances roll back in knocking our highs down just a tad.

For your Sunday, highs will climb to about 92 or 93 this afternoon. That will yield feels like readings around 100 degrees so a Heat Advisory has been issued again for today. Rain coverage to finish off the weekend will be around 20% so we will see one or two popcorn storms in the peak heating hours this afternoon.

Changes begin on Labor Day Monday as a moisture surge from the north combines with a tropical wave working its way across the Gulf. This will lead to a round of storms possible by Monday afternoon. Storms will become more numerous as the week goes on so for Tuesday and Wednesday be ready for downpours around the region.

The changing pattern is mainly the result of a tropical wave moving across the Gulf and a cold front dropping down from the north. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a low chance of formation over the next five days. Most models keep this entity very week and with the approaching cold front, a lot of the moisture will shift off to our east come week’s end. This could lead to a stretch of beautiful, less humid air by Friday and next weekend.

