Authorities issue Level II endangerment alert for child believed taken by father in Webster Parish

Louisiana State Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy believed taken by his father in Webster Parish.
Louisiana State Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy believed taken by his father in Webster Parish.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police on Monday (Sept. 6) issued an alert seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 2-year-old boy believed to be in “imminent danger.”

The child, Xander Scriber of Dixie Inn, La., is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial father, 38-year-old Robert Scriber. They are possibly driving in a 2018 black Jeep Compass with Louisiana license plate 101EUZ, authorities said. Dixie Inn is a village of less than 400 people in Webster Parish, about 26 miles east of Shreveport.

The child was last seen Sunday around 5 p.m., with his father. The boy was last seen wearing a red shirt with white letters spelling “Puma” and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on the location of Robert Scriber, Xander Scriber or the vehicle is asked to call the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 377-1515 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

