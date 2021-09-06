BBB Accredited Business
City of Thibodaux alcohol ban lifted, curfew still in effect

The current alcohol ban will be lifted for the City of Thibodaux beginning at 7 a.m. Monday,...
The current alcohol ban will be lifted for the City of Thibodaux beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, September 6 for retail stores only.(TPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The current alcohol ban will be lifted for the City of Thibodaux beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, September 6 for retail stores only.

If a business has a license to sell alcohol but are not considered a retail store, must adhere to the alcohol ban.

Parish-wide curfew still in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

