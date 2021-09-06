BBB Accredited Business
Fishing industry in Manchac faces challenges after Hurricane Ida’s destruction

By Rob Masson and Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - The fishing industry in Manchac at the southernmost tip of Tangipahoa Parish now faces great challenges ahead in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s destruction.

In Tangipahoa Parish, Manchac camp owners are getting their first look at the devastation. The eye passed near the small spit of land between lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

On-site, there are dozens of homes, some are largely destroyed and others are totally destroyed.

Mike Kraft has been here for years.

“It’s never been damaged this badly,” Kraft said. “I had water in it three times and I raised it up in the air. If I hadn’t raised it up in the air, it would be gone.”

Kraft said that all the camps that were not raised up are now gone.

“It tore my roof up but it made it through it,” Kraft said. “This muck is from the tidewater it’s about a foot deep and it’s like that everywhere in the whole swamp. That house over there was moved 300 yards.”

Many in Manchac say they are sure if they are going to come back and that it likely depends on the crop of seafood available there, noting there are no guarantees.

Well-known south Louisiana restaurant Middendorff’s is in Manchac along old US 51. Owner Horst Pfeifer says the restaurant may open again as soon as this weekend.

