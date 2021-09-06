Gretna man killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday on dark Terrytown highway, state police say

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - A 52-year-old man was killed Sunday night (Sept. 5) after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on a storm-darkened state highway, Louisiana State Police said.

The victim, identified as Kiet Do of Gretna, was walking in the eastbound lanes of Highway 428 near Park Place Drive when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, state police said.

After being struck, the victim was lying in the middle of the roadway where he was hit by “several other vehicles,” authorities said. The state police said the area was dark because street lights have not had power restored since Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775.

