Man found shot to death in car Monday in St. Claude area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man was found shot to death Monday (Sept. 6) inside a car parked in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans Police said.

Officers were called to investigate the vehicle parked near the intersection of North Robertson and Port streets around 11:36 a.m. Homicide detectives were summoned after they found the man dead inside with at least one gunshot wound.

No additional details were provided by police and no information regarding a possible suspect were disclosed.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Maggie Darling at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

