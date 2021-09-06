BBB Accredited Business
Man found shot to death in car Monday in St. Claude area, NOPD says

A man was found shot to death in a car Monday (Sept. 6) near North Robertson and Port streets,...
A man was found shot to death in a car Monday (Sept. 6) near North Robertson and Port streets, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unidentified man was found shot to death Monday (Sept. 6) inside a car parked in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans Police said.

Officers were called to investigate the vehicle parked near the intersection of North Robertson and Port streets around 11:36 a.m. Homicide detectives were summoned after they found the man dead inside with at least one gunshot wound.

No additional details were provided by police and no information regarding a possible suspect were disclosed.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Maggie Darling at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

