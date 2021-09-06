Jefferson Parish boil water advisory lifted for West Bank only, curfew still in effect

JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish gave some residents relief Monday (Sept. 6), lifting a boil water advisory for West Bank residents that had been in place since Hurricane Ida’s arrival eight days earlier. However, the boil advisory for the East Bank of the parish remains in effect, as does a parish-wide curfew.

The curfew that runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. has been extended until Wednesday. The public is urged not to be on the streets at night because of the danger still posed by downed power lines and storm debris.

“Jefferson Parish officials will assess damages and keep the public informed when it is safe to go out,” a JP spokesperson said in a statement issued Monday.

The Jefferson Parish Water Department lifted the boil advisory for the West Bank only at 1:30 p.m., after the restoration of adequate water pressure within the distribution system and favorable analysis of bacteriological samples collected and tested by the Louisiana Department of Health. Water conservation is still urged for all parish customers.

“Due to widespread power outages throughout Jefferson Parish, which has put a strain on the process of powering the sewerage systems, Jefferson Parish residents are asked to limit all non-essential sewer services as much as possible during this time,” the parish statement said. “This includes washing clothes, cleaning dishes and showering. Residents can continue using their essential sewer services, such as using the bathroom.”

Jefferson Parish did announce that curbside trash collection of bagged, household garbage in tipper carts only resumed on Monday. Collection will occur “on a limited basis,” the statement said, as drivers return and streets are cleared of storm debris and downed power lines.

“Due to the severity of the storm, there will be delays in collection,” the statement said, “and pickup may not occur on your normal collection day. Storm debris will be picked up separately.”

Entergy Louisiana released updated estimates of power restoration times in the parish on the Hurricane Ida information hub on its website, available by clicking here.

And Jefferson Parish is staging distribution sites for ice, water, MREs and tarps from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the following drive-through locations. FEMA survivor services are also available.

Alario Center - 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego

The Shrine on Airline - 6000 Airline Dr., Metairie

Hellen High School - 2200 Lapalco Blvd, Harvey

Johnny Bright Playground – 3401 Cleary Ave., Metairie

To date, the Louisiana National Guard has provided emergency supplies to more than 26,000 vehicles at these locations, distributing 346,000 bottles of water, 500,000 pounds of ice, 287,000 meals and 10,000 tarps.

Anyone needing a ride to one of the drive-through supply locations can access complimentary rides using discount codes from Uber (IDARELIEF2021) or Lyft (IDARELIEF21).

JP President Cynthia Lee Sheng has scheduled a press conference for additional updates Monday at 7 p.m.

