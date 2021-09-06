Zack: Heavy storms possible the next few days; Flood Watch in effect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A stormy pattern is set to take hold of our weather over the next few days but the pay off in the end may be worth it.

Expect stormy periods as we go throughout your Labor Day Monday. Rain coverage will be quite high with a 70% chance for rain and some of that rain will be heavy. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area due to the threat of heavy rainfall but also the fact that debris is blocking many drainage areas. Make sure you monitor weather conditions as street flooding could form quicker than usual in many spots.

High rain chances remain for Tuesday into Wednesday as a cool front slowly drags its way through the area. Like I mentioned before, the pay off in the end may be worth it as low humidity and “cooler” temperatures look to be on the way by late week. Come Friday into next weekend a nice, dry breeze will take hold as lows fall into the 60s on the North Shore and near 70 south of the lake. The good feeling air will be quite noticeable for multiple days by then.

In the tropics there has been a lot of talk about this thing crossing the Gulf. In the end it really won’t factor much into our weather as it will stay far enough south and east of us. If it does try to organize, that will only enhance how strong the approaching front would be as the northerly flow around the departing low would pull down even more good feeling air.

