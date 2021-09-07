‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee found dead in Charlotte art studio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking the public’s help in finding the man wanted for the murder of a woman found at an art studio in the Charlotte NoDa community.

Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on Sept. 5.

“Moore, frankly, is just a danger to the public right now,” said Captain Joel McNeely of the Violent Crimes Division at CMPD.

He is facing charges of murder, first-degree burglary and kidnapping, and is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Police found Allnutt unresponsive at an art studio on E. 22nd Street around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 6. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said how Allnutt died.

Police believe she was murdered around 10 p.m. Sept. 5. That same day, an assault was reported on the greenway near the 2100 block of North Davidson Street, and The Exchange off 36th street was broken into.

Moore is the suspect in those three crimes, and Greensboro police have named him a person of interest in the homicide of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba.

Police also said these appear to be “stranger crimes,” with Moore having no known connection to any of the victims involved.

According to police, Allnutt traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida. She was a ceramicist and youth instructor with the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.

Moore is believed to have cut his hair since his mugshot was published. He is believed to travel frequently by rail, and has ties to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Anyone with anyone information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Do not approach him.

“We need the eyes of the community everywhere out there looking for Moore,” said McNeely.

