Church volunteers take action in Houma for hurricane recovery

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - In Houma, volunteers from one local church are coming together supplying food, water, and other essentials to neighbors in need.

Linemen from across the country are working to restore power in Amanda Thompson’s hometown of Houma.

“It’s difficult to drive through the city I grew up in and watch it just torn apart,” Thompson said.

Thompson knows families are in need. So she and volunteers from Bayou Blue Assembly of God are handing out the essentials to those struggling.

“Our house is gone too. My oldest little girl started crying,” Thompson said.

A group of kind-hearted volunteers is making sure everyone receives the help they deserve.

“We get people in these lines daily just crying just over us just giving them water. They have nothing and we need help.”

As those in Houma push away the reminders of Hurricane Ida

“I tell the lord ‘thank you’ and I don’t complain because I have my life,” Thompson said. “These things, they can be replaced.”

