‘Crying doesn’t help;’ Manchac camp owners dig out from the muck of Ida

MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - The tiny hamlet of Manchac sits between Lake Pontchartrain and Lakes Maurepas and was very near Ida’s eye.

A lot of crabbers and fishermen are assessing the extensive damage to their traps, their crops, and their camps nine days since landfall.

One crabber says he is missing several hundred of his traps, but he has recovered several dozen as well.

Thick black muck covers the ground in Manchac. It smells putrid and one resident says the marsh is covered in dead fish. One camp was moved 300 yards from where it normally sits. It is now sitting out in the middle of the road.

“One hundred percent are damaged. Eighty percent will never be back. All the camps that were raised in the air made it, but all the original camps are all gone,” said crabber Mike Kraft.

One trailer looks like it suffered a little damage on the roof but is otherwise okay. A lot of camps are missing from their foundation and a lot of people say it depends on how fast the fishing comes back as to when these camps will come back as well.

Over at Middendorf’s, owner Horst Pfeiffer has done a lot to try and bring that property back up to speed he says he might be open this weekend.

“It’s bad, but the worst is the smell in the sour marsh. You got to clean up and get through it. Crying doesn’t help,” said Pfeiffer.

Camp owners continue to return and assess the damage.

