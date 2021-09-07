Despite Manchac devastation, Middendorf’s restaurant eyes opening this weekend

MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - A Manchac camp owner says 100 percent of the camps have sustained damage, and a lot of them, will never be restored. But one popular restaurant could re-open for business this weekend.

Marshes and camps were torn up this weekend in Pass Manchac but Middendorf’s restaurant stayed high and dry. Owner Horst Pfeifer has flood protection on the building. Some water came over but he said that the wind pushed in from Lake Maurepas and only came up about 5 feet.

Pfeifer hopes to open the restaurant this weekend.

“We’re ready to go, we’re just waiting for what the fuel situation is for the employees and for the customers,” he said. “If they don’t have the fuel and gas in the house we may have to delay it but we plan to be open Friday for lunch.”

Pfiefer said the destruction Ida left is bad in the area.

“The worst is the smell and all the sour marsh but you got to clean up and get through it,” he said. “Crying doesn’t help.”

