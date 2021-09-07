BBB Accredited Business
Drone photos show fishing camps on the West Bank of Plaquemines Parish

Six of the roughly 20 camps along the Wilkinson Canal heavily damaged or destroyed in Ida
By John Snell
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Christian Amedee spent weeks last year fortifying his island home on the Wilkinson Canal in Plaquemines Parish.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, friends sent him pictures, which seemed to show the camp had survived.

A closer inspection reveals more damage.

“Pictures looked a little better than it was,” Amedee said after inspecting the camp, which has stood since Hurricane Betsy in 1965. “The whole building has moved.”

Storm knocked the camp from its base. It now balances precariously on its pilings.

Amedee boarded up the camp and will ask an engineer to determine whether it is salvageable.

“It’s time, maybe, for the new and improved version of it.

Camp owners estimated six of the roughly 20 camps here were either heavily damaged or destroyed in the storm.

Camps along the Wilkinson Canal in Plaquemines Parish following Hurricane Ida
Camps along the Wilkinson Canal in Plaquemines Parish following Hurricane Ida(Tammie Mills WVUE | Tammie Mills)
Debris behind camps along the Wilkinson Canal
Debris behind camps along the Wilkinson Canal (Tammie Mills WVUE | Tammie Mills)
Christian Amedee's "island paradise" along the Wilkinson Canal, damaged in Hurricane Ida
Christian Amedee's "island paradise" along the Wilkinson Canal, damaged in Hurricane Ida (Tammie Mills WVUE | Tammie Mills)
Roof damage to a camp along the Wilkinson Canal
Roof damage to a camp along the Wilkinson Canal (Tammie Mills WVUE | Tammie Mills)
Island Camp in the Wilkinson Canal
Island Camp in the Wilkinson Canal (Tammie Mills WVUE | Tammie Mills)
Camps along the Wilkinson Canal in Plaquemines Parish following Hurricane Ida
Camps along the Wilkinson Canal in Plaquemines Parish following Hurricane Ida(Tammie Mills WVUE | Tammie Mills)

