Ida’s death toll reaches 15 in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health released confirmation and details of the two deaths on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 7.

A 68-year-old man fell off of a roof while making repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Ida. A 71-year-old man died of lack of O2 during an extended power outage.

The death toll in the wake of Ida’s destructive path has now reached 15, according to LDH.

Hurricane Ida’s official death toll climbed on Sunday (Sept. 5), when the Louisiana Department of Health reported the death of a 74-year-old New Orleans man whose name was not released.

The LDH said the man died of heat exhaustion attributed to the area’s weeklong power outage. Gov. John Bel Edwards also said during his Sunday news conference that a lack of powered oxygen could have contributed to the man’s death.

