Jefferson Parish transit launches lifeline bus service

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Jefferson Parish Transit is launching a fare free bus service on limited routes to help residents get access to essential resources such as grocery stores, ice, water and shelters. The service will run Monday-Sunday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The six routes open are:

E1-Veterans

2 Buses

Start point-Airport

End Point-Cemetery

E2-Airline

2 Buses

Start Point: Old Airport

End Point: Cold storage Road

E3- Kenner Local

1 Bus

Start Point: Coleman Place

End Point: Jefferson @ Knox stop id 745

W1-Avondale

1 Bus - Normal Route

Start Point-Walkertown Terminal

End Point-Fire station @ capital and cathedral

W3-Lapalco

1 Bus - Normal Route-with the exception of going to Downtown New Orleans

Start Point-Wilty Terminal

End of route: Lapalco and Victory Stop ID 845

W10- Huey P Long

1 Bus - Normal Route

Start Point-Walkertown Terminal

End Point-Yenni Building

For more information about Jefferson Transit, visit www.JeffersonTransit.org. For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net.

