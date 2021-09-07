BBB Accredited Business
Jefferson Parish transit launches lifeline bus service

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng addresses hurricane aftermath.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Jefferson Parish Transit is launching a fare free bus service on limited routes to help residents get access to essential resources such as grocery stores, ice, water and shelters. The service will run Monday-Sunday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The six routes open are:

E1-Veterans

  • 2 Buses
  • Start point-Airport
  • End Point-Cemetery

E2-Airline

  • 2 Buses
  • Start Point: Old Airport
  • End Point: Cold storage Road

E3- Kenner Local

  • 1 Bus
  • Start Point: Coleman Place
  • End Point: Jefferson @ Knox stop id 745

W1-Avondale

  • 1 Bus - Normal Route
  • Start Point-Walkertown Terminal
  • End Point-Fire station @ capital and cathedral

W3-Lapalco

  • 1 Bus - Normal Route-with the exception of going to Downtown New Orleans
  • Start Point-Wilty Terminal
  • End of route: Lapalco and Victory Stop ID 845

W10- Huey P Long

  • 1 Bus - Normal Route
  • Start Point-Walkertown Terminal
  • End Point-Yenni Building

For more information about Jefferson Transit, visit www.JeffersonTransit.org. For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on FacebookTwitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.

