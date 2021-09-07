Jefferson Parish transit launches lifeline bus service
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Jefferson Parish Transit is launching a fare free bus service on limited routes to help residents get access to essential resources such as grocery stores, ice, water and shelters. The service will run Monday-Sunday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The six routes open are:
E1-Veterans
- 2 Buses
- Start point-Airport
- End Point-Cemetery
E2-Airline
- 2 Buses
- Start Point: Old Airport
- End Point: Cold storage Road
E3- Kenner Local
- 1 Bus
- Start Point: Coleman Place
- End Point: Jefferson @ Knox stop id 745
W1-Avondale
- 1 Bus - Normal Route
- Start Point-Walkertown Terminal
- End Point-Fire station @ capital and cathedral
W3-Lapalco
- 1 Bus - Normal Route-with the exception of going to Downtown New Orleans
- Start Point-Wilty Terminal
- End of route: Lapalco and Victory Stop ID 845
W10- Huey P Long
- 1 Bus - Normal Route
- Start Point-Walkertown Terminal
- End Point-Yenni Building
For more information about Jefferson Transit, visit www.JeffersonTransit.org. For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
