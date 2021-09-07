BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lafourche Parish 911 and sheriff’s office phone lines finally working again

Lafourche Parish restored 911 and sheriff's office phone lines on Sept. 7 for the first time...
Lafourche Parish restored 911 and sheriff's office phone lines on Sept. 7 for the first time since Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29.(LPSO)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Persons in need of emergency response or Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office assistance are again able to connect quickly, as the dedicated 911 and LPSO dispatch phone lines were reestablished in working order Tuesday (Sept. 7) for the first time since Hurricane Ida struck nine days earlier.

Sheriff Craig Webre advises residents to dial 911 for emergencies only. Non-emergency calls to the sheriff’s office can again be received at (985) 532-2808.

Both phone lines had been out of service since the Category 4 storm devastated the area on Aug. 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
‘Sobering and uninhabitable;’ First looks at Grand Isle, pummeled by Hurricane Ida
Here’s a list of what’s open in New Orleans and the surrounding areas.
What’s open: Where to find food, gas, groceries in New Orleans metro area after Hurricane Ida

Latest News

Entergy officials said Tuesday (Sept. 7) that power has been restored to at least 525,000...
Entergy says more than 525K customers have power back statewide, including 75 percent of New Orleans
State insurance commissioner Jim Donelon
State insurance commissioner Jim Donelon
Watch Fox 8 live
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims