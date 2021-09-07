Lafourche Parish 911 and sheriff’s office phone lines finally working again

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Persons in need of emergency response or Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office assistance are again able to connect quickly, as the dedicated 911 and LPSO dispatch phone lines were reestablished in working order Tuesday (Sept. 7) for the first time since Hurricane Ida struck nine days earlier.

Sheriff Craig Webre advises residents to dial 911 for emergencies only. Non-emergency calls to the sheriff’s office can again be received at (985) 532-2808.

Both phone lines had been out of service since the Category 4 storm devastated the area on Aug. 29.

