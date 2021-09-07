Lafourche president says to stay calm and conserve water usage tonight; water pressure to return in the morning

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is telling residents tonight to conserve their water usage for the night and that pressure will return in the morning.

Chaisson is responding to rumors that the parish has run out of water and said that he wants to assure residents that isn’t the case.

If residents noticed water pressure reduction tonight, Chaisson explained that the generator in the water district failed that the leads for the backup generators supplied by the state were too small to restore to normal levels.

New leads will arrive in the morning and normal water pressure levels will return, Chaisson said.

