LSU falls out both polls after 38-27 loss to UCLA

NEW YORK (WAFB) - After a disappointing loss on Saturday, Sept. 4 to UCLA the LSU Tigers have fallen out of the top 25 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

Much of what haunted the Tigers during the 2020 season reared it’s ugly head once again in the season opener as the Bruins offense exploited a struggling LSU defense. The Tigers defense was pushed around all game, allowing 210 yards rushing to the Bruins ground game.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was the one lone bright spot for the Tigers. He finished the game with 9 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first LSU receiver to have three touchdown receptions in back to back games.

The Tigers will look to rebound as they return to Tiger Stadium to host McNeese State on Saturday, Sept. 11.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

1. Alabama (1-0) [59 first place votes]

2. Georgia (1-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Texas A&M (1-0)

6. Clemson (0-1)

7. Cincinnati (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0)

9. Iowa State (1-0)

10. Iowa (1-0)

AFCA COACHES POLL:

1. Alabama (1-0) [64 first place votes]

2. Georgia (1-0) [1 first place vote]

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Texas A&M (1-0)

6. Clemson (0-1)

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Cincinnati (1-0)

9. Florida (1-0)

10. Iowa State (1-0)

