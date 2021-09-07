More than 90% of Lafourche remains without power; tarps litter rooftops

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Help is pouring into Lafourche Parish, but there is a long way to go. Hundreds of homes are now covered with tarps, but many believe much more is needed, and Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) says he’s got a plan.

Lafourche Parish took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida, which caused extensive damage to hundreds of homes including the parish sheriff.

“I only had part of a roof left but I’m lucky and the family is fine,” said Sheriff Craig Webre.

Hundreds of tarps have already been placed on many homes and buildings in an effort to keep water out of homes that are not projected to see electricity for three more weeks.

“I heard the 29th. I’m hoping before that, but it’s better than October,” said Brittany Hebert of Thibodaux.

In Thibodaux, a portion of the 7,000 National Guard troops distributing aid was on hand to give needy residents water, food, and tarps. Warrant officer Kevin Dares says many are on duty, in spite of damage to their own homes.

As a sign of progress, Entergy has now run power to Thibodaux’s main hospital, but much more help is needed, according to Thibodeaux Mayor Tommy Eschette.

“This is one of the worst I’ve seen...especially for Terrebonne and lower Lafourche,” said Eschette.

The need for housing is great, but it’s unclear if FEMA will send in trailers like after Katrina.

“If we can’t get housing for officers there will be an exodus,” said Webre.

Fox 8 asked Sen. Kennedy if Ida is a FEMA trailer event

“We’re still trying to figure things out. One option is to send them people to repair, but I’m not sure we can do it quick enough,” he responded.

As utility workers replace lines on Highway 1, many hope that the system is built back more resiliently.

“What we need is infrastructure help today. What we’re gonna have to do is pass a standalone bill for Louisiana, the Northeast, and states in the west that have wildfires,” said Kennedy.

Until power is restored many residents say they’re getting out of town. More than 90% remain in the dark.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.