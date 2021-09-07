BBB Accredited Business
NOFD extinguishes 2 house fires in Irish Channel, deeming at least one ‘suspicious’

New Orleans firefighters battle the second of two fire Monday night (Sept. 6) in the 600 block...
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department battled two house fires Monday night (Sept. 6) in the Irish Channel neighborhood, with at least one deemed “suspicious” in origin.

Firefighters first arrived at 6:25 p.m. to battle a blaze in a single-story, wood-framed house at 608 Harmony St. Flames in the rear of the home extended to a neighboring home, prompting firefighters to sound a second alarm. It took 19 units and 40 firefighters to bring the fire under control at 6:56 p.m.

But three hours later, firefighters rushed back to attack a second fire next door, at 612-614 Harmony St. NOFD companies arrived at 9:39 p.m. to find this camelback double house fully engulfed by flames in the rear of the structure, prompting another two-alarm call at 9:47 p.m. It took 16 units and 34 firefighters to bring the second fire under control at 10:38 p.m.

Operator Gregory Davis, the public information officer for the NOFD, said that after extinguishing the second fire, personnel on scene “noticed a heavy odor of gasoline on the opposite side of where this home was previously exposed to the other fire.”

Davis said the second fire’s cause has been ruled “suspicious,” and that the cause of both fires remains under investigation.

