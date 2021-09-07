North Oaks Medical Center to reopen more clinics Tuesday

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - As Hurricane Ida recovery progresses, the North Oaks Physician Group looks forward to resuming patient care at more than 20 clinic locations Tuesday, Sept. 7. Unless otherwise specified in the listing, call (985) 230-APPT [2778] to schedule an appointment. Clinics housed in the North Oaks Clinic Building at 15813 Paul Vega, MD, Drive on the North Oaks

Medical Center campus that will reopen include:

North Oaks Cardiology, Suite 403 (Call [985] 230-7350 for appointments.)

North Oaks Endocrinology, Suite 300A

North Oaks ENT & Allergy, Suite 301

Northshore Internal Medicine Associates, Suite 300

Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology, Suite 200

North Oaks Neurosurgery, Suite 402

North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center, Suite 100

North Oaks Primary Care—Hammond, Suite 201

North Oaks Pulmonology, Suite 401A

North Oaks Rheumatology, Suite 400

In addition to scheduled patients, North Oaks Cardiology, North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center and North Oaks Primary Care will see walk-in patients until further notice from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Reopening clinics housed in North Oaks Office Plaza at 15770 Paul Vega, MD, Drive on the North Oaks Medical Center campus include:

North Oaks Eye Care, Suite 100 (Call [985] 230-EYES [3937] for appointments.)

North Oaks Interventional Radiology, Suite 108C

North Oaks Pain Management, Suite 104

North Oaks Shock Trauma, Suite 108A

North Oaks Surgical Associates, Suite 108B

Northshore Urological Associates, Suite 204.

North Oaks Neurology, located in the North Oaks Clinic Building, will resume patient care on Sept. 8.

Due to power outages, three clinics will temporarily relocate to other locations to resume patient care until further notice as follows:

Beginning Sept. 7, North Oaks Dermatology Associates will see patients out of North Oaks Surgical Associates, located in Suite 108B of the North Oaks Office Plaza.

Beginning Sept. 7, Northshore ENT will see patients out of North Oaks ENT & Allergy, located in the North Oaks Clinic Building.

Beginning, Sept. 8, North Oaks Family Medicine—Hammond will see patients out of North Oaks Primary Care—Hammond, located in the North Oaks Clinic Building.

North Oaks Diagnostic Center also will honor appointments for pre-authorized patients with appointments scheduled for Sept. 7; call North Oaks Patient Scheduling at (985) 230-7777 for further assistance.

North Oaks Urgent Care in Hammond was the first clinic to reopen on Sept. 1 and continues to observe abbreviated hurricane recovery hours of 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. seven days per week. North Oaks Urgent Care in Ponchatoula reopened today with the same abbreviated hours of operation as Hammond.

COVID-19 vaccine first and second doses will be available at North Oaks Urgent Care in Hammond starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Self-schedule an appointment online at covidvaccine.northoaks.org.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing by appointment also will resume Sept. 8. Self-schedule an appointment at covidtest.northoaks.org.

North Oaks Prescription Centers will return to regular hours of operation Sept. 7. The prescription center within North Oaks Medical Center will be open from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and the location within the clinic building will be open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital remains open on full generator power, and power was restored to North Oaks Medical Center on Friday, Sept. 3.

North Oaks Primary Care in Independence and services located in the Hammond Park Professional Building will remain closed until power is restored.

It is anticipated that North Oaks-Livingston Parish Medical Complex will reopen Wednesday, Sept. 8 with North Oaks Urgent Care in Walker to follow the week of Sept. 13.

North Oaks officials remain in constant contact with parish and state officials as recovery from the storm begins.

