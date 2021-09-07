BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Orgeron faces Orgeron when LSU hosts McNeese

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron, the son of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, finds himself in a tough spot this week.

His dad landed on the hot seat after an embarrassing season-opening loss against UCLA and the elder Orgeron’s next game to start fixing things is against Cody’s Cowboys in Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The LSU defense got carved up by the Bruins in the Rose Bowl as though Bo Pelini stuck around to be an analyst.

It is no doubt something McNeese would hope to exploit despite its underdog status as an FCS team squaring off with an FBS elite program for a pay day.

Another bad showing for Coach O and his Tigers could trigger a landslide of negativity that would be almost impossible to pull out of before the SEC schedule even starts at the end of September.

The Cowboys also suffered a 42-36 upset loss in their opener, as Division II West Florida got after Orgeron, despite a fourth quarter rally that saw McNeese score a touchdown and convert a two-point play to cut it to a one-score game as Orgeron threw for a career-high 361 yards.

The bad taste in their mouths is something father and son will share this week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Entergy Louisiana on Saturday (Sept. 4) released this updated power restoration map for the...
Entergy Louisiana updates restoration maps for East and West Bank of Jefferson Parish
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
‘Sobering and uninhabitable;’ First looks at Grand Isle, pummeled by Hurricane Ida

Latest News

LSU Football
No. 16 LSU inconsistent in 38-27 upset loss to UCLA
If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be...
LSU opens their 2021 season at the historic Rose Bowl
LSU at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. on FOX 8
LSU fired up to play at the historic Rose Bowl against UCLA
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)
Coach O says most Tigers healthy for UCLA