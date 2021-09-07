Recovery efforts in Terrebonne Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Reminders of Hurricane Ida are still scattered across Terrebonne Parish and many now rely on help from their neighbors.

Some residents say these acts of kindness, are what makes Southeast Louisiana so special.

The Gray community is hurting.

“A lot of people down here lost everything, all we have is community and each other.”

One local pastor’s generator cut out during the storm. Wasting no time, he walks outside to check.

“I am coming around here and the wind was picking up real good and all of a sudden I feel an arm go around my waist and hold me. It startled me, I didn’t know what it was. I turned and my oldest son was there. I said what are you doing? And he said I’m not losing my daddy in this storm.”

Many fearing for their loved one’s lives during the storm, now some are able to see those fears were well-founded.

Linemen working diligently in Terrebonne parish to restore power.

“We’ve been helping the linemen, feeding the linemen, all the communities outside of our community who have pulled together to help us we do appreciate it one hundred percent. We are not going to let it go to waste. I promise. We’re going to get it out to those who need it and we’re going to help those in need.”

Dofflemyer and his friend now transporting goods to those who need it.

“A lot of people down here on a normal daily basis, not too many people get along, but when a time like this comes. Everyone gets together and helps each other out.”

And for that some, that’s what makes Louisiana special.

“Anytime you know when someone needs help, whether it be a storm or someone lost a loved one in our community we come together no matter what.”

