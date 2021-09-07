Residents race against the rain to get damaged roofs covered

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a sight Louisiana is no stranger to, a sea of blue roofs. The clock is ticking to get any damage to your home covered as we expect more rain on the way.

Ida dealt out some of the most catastrophic wind damage unlike any recent storm from ground zero, on the coast, to the Northshore.

“We got back yesterday evening so we really just finally got a chance to assess it and you can see we’ve been out all day Just trying to get back to a normal type of way for everybody, but there’s no normal right now, there’s no power right now, water pressure is still an issue, no cable, no internet,” John Womble said.

However, in Metairie, Womble’s biggest concern is racing the rain.

“Water from the storm we got in my all three of my kids bedroom ceilings and we knew more storms were on their way,” Womble said.

It’s top of many people’s minds besides the lack of water, power and gas.

Walter Cannon drove to the distribution site at Shrine on Airline from St. Charles Parish.

“There’s very little access to anything in St Charles Parish, the lines are long, tarps are very limited and I heard here the lines were short,” Cannon said.

While Cannon loves the thought of some rain to cool everything off, as soon as he got his hands on one of those blue beauties, he was off.

“Got to get back and get to work,” Cannon said as the rain started to drizzle.

“Major panic. People are scared to get any more damage than they already have and we’re trying to ensure that we can prevent that from happening and also give them what they need to get back on their feet,” Gabriel Manson, the owner of Visionaire Construction said.

Manson weathered the storm to make sure he got crews on the road the very next day.

“It has been absolutely slammed, non-stop phone calls all day, trying to get to every single person we can possibly get to, which is hard to do,” Manson said. “It’s such a big demand to protect every roof before the rain hits.”

Operating on generators back at the office and working 12 to 14 hour days, Manson, a local guy, says his crews put themselves in their community’s shoes.

“It’s frustrating when you see Nebraska and Texas and Florida, all chasing the storm for the money as opposed to helping each other and finding the gas and finding the tarps for each other and cutting down the price when you need to make sure that somebody is protected from the future damage,” Manson said.

As we navigate the recovery process, be mindful of who you trust your money with. Law enforcement and the Better Business Bureau are already warning us of scams.

Their advice? Make sure you don’t give anyone all the money upfront.

Also, take a picture of the crew, their vehicle, and license plate.

If you can, get the agreement in writing.

