Saints release running back Latavius Murray

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have released veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray averaged 4.5 yards a carry last season but struggled during the preseason. He spent two seasons with the club.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team wanted Murray to take a pay cut, which he declined. Murray was due to make $2.95 million this season.

With Murray’s release, Tony Jones, Jr. likely moves up in the depth chart to the team’s number two back behind Alvin Kamara. Jones impressed throughout camp and preseason.

