Zack: Downpours remain possible ahead of a midweek cool front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I think we all are waiting on this cool front which is going to bring us a beautiful stretch of weather come the end of this week but first, we still have some rain chances to contend with.

For your Tuesday and again on Wednesday, downpours will be possible especially during the afternoon hours. I almost want to call this forecast normal summer as that’s what it looks to be. A mixture of sun and storms can be expected as rain coverage will be around 40-50%. Due to the amount of debris around the area, note that any type of heavy downpour can cause street flooding in a short amount of time.

By Thursday, a cool front will sweep down from the north. It will do two good things for us, first it will bring us cooler and drier air. It will also send all the tropical moisture over the Gulf to the east. Over the past few days this tropical wave in the Gulf has been getting a lot of attention but in the end it won’t amount to much for us. In fact, the circulation around it will likely help the cool front bring even drier and cooler air down from the north.

Come late in the week our highs will still be warm, as we climb into the 80s but overnight lows will be in the 60s on the North Shore with around 70 to be expected south of the lake. The air will have that good feel to it as humidity levels crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.