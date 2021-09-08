BBB Accredited Business
63 people arrested for looting in NOLA following Ida

Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and...
Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and patrolling efforts following Hurricane Ida.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Martin N. Gusman released a statement regarding the looting, arrests and patrolling efforts following Hurricane Ida.

He stated that since 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, the day before Hurricane Ida made landfall, NOPD made 63 arrests for looting and 174 total arrests.

“Pubic safety is crucial to the recovery of our community and the crime of looting is unconscionable when we are at this critical moment. We do, however, want to assure the communtiy that these looting arrests are not widespread and that our team and our partners are working diligently to prevent and address these crimes,” Sheriff Gusman said.

He added, “We are continuing to patrol the streets of New Orleans along with NOPD and the National Guard and are doing everything we can to help those in need including water and supply distribution, including providing canopies and security, and participating in key partnerships to support our community.”

Sheriff Gusman encourages community members to report any suspicious activity. If you witness a crime please call 9-1-1 for emergencies and 3-1-1 (504-658-2299) for non-emergencies.

