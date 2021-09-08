After Further Review: Five takes from Saints trade for Bradley Roby

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: The trade they’ve been waiting for

It had to happen. There was simply no way the Saints were going into the season with that big of an unknown at cornerback.

It certainly took some time. In fact, it took a little longer than many expected it to. But in the end, the Saints got exactly what they needed: a legitimate starting cornerback opposite of Marshon Lattimore.

Take Two: Breaking down Roby

He’s 5′11, 29 years old, went to Ohio State and specializes in man coverage.

Say hello to Janoris Jenkins 2.0.

With the Texans, Jenkins also played in quite a bit of Cover 4 zone and Cover 2 man which makes him a perfect fit for Dennis Allen’s defense.

As an added bonus, Roby can kick inside and play nickel if necessary. There are even some that suggested he’s actually a better player on the inside.

Take Three: Calming secondary concerns

With one move, the Saints biggest concern all offseason is now a position of strength in terms of talent, depth and experience.

Roby, Marshon Lattimore (who’s status is still unknown), Marcus Williams, Malcolm Jenkins, C.J. Gardner Johnson, P.J. Williams and Desmond Trufant have all played a ton of football. As it does every season, their success will be determined on just how quickly they can gel together as a unit.

Take Four: Adebo development

Speaking of Adebo, his development is important. Had it gotten to the point where he would have been called upon to start, the Saints likely would have been relatively confident that he could get the job done.

However, at that position it wasn’t the ideal spot for the team to have to start a rookie third round pick. What Adebo’s development did do was provide the Saints quality depth in the defensive backfield, which is always needed in the NFL.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Still no word on exact compensation for Roby. I’m very curious to see what the Saints were willing to surrender to get him.

- Roby’s suspension for week one is a tough break. The Saints could have used him against the explosive Packers aerial attack.

